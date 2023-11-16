Dragons' Taine Basham receives four-game ban for cheap shot on Ross Byrne

DRAGONS BACK ROW Taine Basham has received a four-week ban for his red-card hit on Leinster out-half Ross Byrne during last Sunday’s URC fixture between the sides at Rodney Parade.

Wales international Basham elbowed a prone Byrne in the head in the 66th minute of Leinster’s 33-10 victory and was duly sent off for the late and dangerous challenge by Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi.

Taine Basham banned for 4 games.



Mid-range entry point of 6 games.



Mitigation of 2 games due to "remorse, apology, and engagement in the disciplinary process." pic.twitter.com/EMI3HE7IBz — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) November 16, 2023

During the consequent disciplinary process, Basham accepted that he had committed a red-card offence.

His initial mid-range entry of a six-week ban was reduced by two weeks due to his “remorse, apology, and engagement in the disciplinary process”.

Basham will miss Dragons’ Welsh derby with Ospreys this Saturday, their following two URC fixtures against the Sharks and the Lions in South Africa, and their European Challenge Cup opener at home to Oyonnax next month.