Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Mike Jones/INPHO Taine Basham's late and dangerous hit on Ross Byrne.
Suspension

Dragons' Taine Basham receives four-game ban for cheap shot on Ross Byrne

An initial six-week ban was reduced by two weeks due to the Wales international’s ‘remorse, apology, and engagement in the disciplinary process.’
776
0
46 minutes ago

DRAGONS BACK ROW Taine Basham has received a four-week ban for his red-card hit on Leinster out-half Ross Byrne during last Sunday’s URC fixture between the sides at Rodney Parade.

Wales international Basham elbowed a prone Byrne in the head in the 66th minute of Leinster’s 33-10 victory and was duly sent off for the late and dangerous challenge by Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi.

During the consequent disciplinary process, Basham accepted that he had committed a red-card offence.

His initial mid-range entry of a six-week ban was reduced by two weeks due to his “remorse, apology, and engagement in the disciplinary process”.

Basham will miss Dragons’ Welsh derby with Ospreys this Saturday, their following two URC fixtures against the Sharks and the Lions in South Africa, and their European Challenge Cup opener at home to Oyonnax next month.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     