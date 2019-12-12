Red Bull Salzburg winger in talks with Liverpool

LIVERPOOL ARE LINING up a January move for Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino.

According to reports from multiple sources including the Guardian and the BBC, the European champions are in “advanced talks” to sign the Japan international.

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has today confirmed the speculation.

“I can confirm that there are currently discussions with Liverpool,” Freund said at a press conference. “It is an honour when these clubs are interested in our players.”

Minamino has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season, and he has reportedly impressed Reds manager Jurgen Klopp during the clubs’ Champions League group stage meetings.

The 24-year-old, who found the back of the net at Anfield in October and also featured on Tuesday night as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win to progress to the knockout stages, is believed to be available at a cut-price fee.

His release clause is being reported at just £7.25 million (€8.6m), which is one of the reasons that the Premier League leaders are so keen to strengthen their attacking options.

For Japan, Minamino has 11 goals in 22 senior international appearances.

