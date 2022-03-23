Dunne and Talbot called up to Ireland squad as Randolph questions omission

James Talbot has been called into the Ireland squad.

QUEENS PARK RANGERS defender Jimmy Dunne and Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot have both been called into the Ireland squad for the upcoming fixtures against Belgium and Lithuania.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has added the pair to his squad after losing Mark Travers and Darragh Lenihan to injury.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers has returned to his club after picking up a minor strain, while Blackburn Rovers defender Lenihan has also left the group following an injury assessment.

West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph appeared to vent his frustration at being overlooked on social media.

Randolph been capped 50 times for Ireland, but has not played for his country since November 2020.

The 34-year-old, who has yet to see any action with the Hammers this season, replied to an FAI post on Instagram: “I haven’t retired yet. I must be too old.”

Randolph later added: “I’m just bantering ppl, I’m here if ever needed. If not so be it, good luck to the worldie young GK’s.

Former Ireland U21 international Dunne, 24, has featured 37 times for Championship side QPR this season.

Talbot has featured in Ireland squads under both Kenny and previous manager Mick McCarthy, and has been an unused substitute on five occasions.

Ireland take on Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, before hosting Lithuania on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Lithuania

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

