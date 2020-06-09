Tallaght Stadium set for expansion to 10,500 capacity

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 June, 2020
By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 3:35 PM
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SHAMROCKS ROVERS WILL be playing out of a 10,500 capacity arena when work is completed on the development of a fourth stand in Tallaght Stadium.

South Dublin County Council have confirmed they will press ahead with a new 2,500 seater north stand following a meeting on Monday, according to a report on Extratime.ie.

The redevelopment work will cost €7.7m, which includes €1.7m for remodelling works to the west stand.

The new north stand will have 500 more seats than the existing South Stand. It will  facilitate the offices and commercial units and covered stairs at either side of the stand, behind wing walls to provide improve access and shelter.  

It’s intended the stadium will be used for events such as concerts, festivals and all aspects of community engagements.

It could accommodate up to 20,000 people when such events are able to be held after the lifting of current Covid-19 restrictions, according to the council.

