Abraham repays Lampard's faith with hat-trick in thrilling Wolves win

TAMMY ABRAHAM’S SENSATIONAL form continued as the English forward scored a hat-trick as Chelsea romped to a 5-2 win at Wolves.

It’s further relief to Frank Lampard, who has endured a difficult start on his return to Stamford Bridge as manager, but this was his finest day so far in charge of the Blues with his faith in youth again fully vindicated.

Fikayo Tomori, 21, fired the visitors in front at Molineux with his first goal for the club before Abraham took over to take his tally to seven in his last three games with three brilliant finishes from close range.

Abraham’s busy afternoon was not over as he then turned into his own net and Patrick Cutrone cut Wolves’ deficit to two from a Matt Doherty cross before Mason Mount rounded off the scoring for Chelsea late on.

Elsewhere, Spurs were 4-0 up by half-time against Crystal Palace to record just their second win of the season. Son Heung-min scored twice, while Erik Lamela and an own goal from Patrick van Aanholt rounded off the scoring on a miserable day for the Eagles.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hoped that the end of the European transfer window would settle his squad and the Champions League finalists looked more like their old selves by tearing apart Palace from the off.

Son was the star of the show as the South Korean opened the scoring then finished off a fine team move by volleying home Serge Aurier’s cross after Van Aanholt deflected a cross into his own net.

Harry Kane was unable to build on his goalscoring form for England, but did play a part in the fourth as his cross was turned home by Lamela.

Tottenham and Chelsea both have eight points from five games, along with Manchester United, who beat Leicester 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Southampton were 1-0 victors at Sheffield United courtesy of a brilliant strike from Moussa Djenepo.

