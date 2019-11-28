This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It might not be as severe as we first thought' - Lampard hopeful over Abraham injury

Tammy Abraham appeared in significant discomfort as he was withdrawn from Chelsea’s match at Valencia.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 8:15 AM
FRANK LAMPARD IS hopeful the hip injury suffered by Tammy Abraham in Chelsea’s Champions League draw with Valencia is not as serious as initially feared.

The England international, who has scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League games this season, limped off the field at the end of the first half and appeared in significant discomfort.

He was eventually helped onto a stretcher and missed the remainder of a 2-2 draw that leaves Group H wide open.

It was suggested to Lampard that Abraham had been taken to hospital, but the Chelsea manager refuted that.

“I’m not sure if that’s true, but he’s in the dressing room now,” he said.

“The word at half-time was it looked quite severe, a bang on the hip. Then the word after the game was it might not be as severe as we first thought.

“That’s as much details as I have.”

Speaking about the game, which saw the visitors denied by Daniel Wass’ late effort after battling back from a goal down, Lampard admitted the open nature of the contest in Spain was not what he had planned for.

“We both had incredible chances, we had one in the first few minutes,” said Lampard. 

“We had numerous ones in the first half, so did they. Maybe their chances were more clear-cut than ours. I wouldn’t say I feel fortunate.

“Did I love the match? No I didn’t love it, because it hasn’t been many times this season where I have had to say ‘we kind of got away with that’. Today was one of those because they missed big opportunities.

“Perhaps we deserved the slices of luck that we got, but I won’t take away from the fact that we have to take some of our opportunities. It could have been 5-5, 6-6 one of those games.”

