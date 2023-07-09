Former All Blacks captain Umaga to coach Super Rugby Pacific franchise Moana Pasifika

MOANA PASIFIKA HAVE confirmed that former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga will be the new head coach of the Super Rugby Pacific franchise on a three-year deal.

Umaga will take charge next year of the combined Pacific Island side, which is based in Auckland and comprises players of Samoan, Tongan and Cook Island heritage.

He will replace his former Test backline partner Aaron Mauger, who oversaw Moana’s difficult first two seasons in the competition and announced his resignation before the end of this year’s campaign.

Umaga, 50, coached Moana in their inaugural match against the Maori All Blacks in 2020, two years before they joined Super Rugby Pacific as one of two new teams, alongside Fijian Drua.

He faces a steep challenge to bring success to a team who have finished last in the 12-team competition in each of their first two seasons. They have won just three of their 28 competition games.

Umaga’s coaching career began at French club Toulon and he was the Auckland Blues head coach in Super Rugby from 2016 to 2018, before continuing as their defence coach.

