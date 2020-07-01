This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 July, 2020
'He is one of the biggest talents in Europe' - Bayern sign French teen on free from PSG

Tanguy Kouassi is moving to Germany on a four-year deal.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 11:58 AM
https://the42.ie/5138240
Young French player Tanguy Kouassi.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH ANNOUNCED the signing of French teenager Tanguy Kouassi, 18, on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday with the defender signing a four-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

“In our eyes, he is one of the biggest talents in Europe,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“His main position is centre-back, but he can play in other positions.

“We are sure he will have a big career and will strengthen our squad.”

The France Under-18 international is a product of the PSG academy, which he joined at 14.

He made his professional debut this season and had 13 appearances for PSG, including two in the Champions League, when the French league season was halted in early March due to the coronavirus.

“I am very happy to be able to play for such a large and traditional club,” said Kouassi after signing for Bayern.

“I could hardly wait to sign the contract.

“I really hope that I will do well here and I’ll work hard to make that happen.”

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has said he is “sad” to see the homegrown talent leave.

Kouassi is the second signing Bayern have made for next season on a free transfer with Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel to rival club captain Manuel Neuer.

According to UK and German media reports, Bayern will soon complete the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City with daily Bild reporting the fee will be at least “50 million euros”.

