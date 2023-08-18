Chelsea assistant Oxtoby appointed as new Northern Ireland WNT manager

TANYA OXTOBY HAS been appointed as manager of the Northern Ireland senior women’s team — and will take charge for the first time in next month’s historic Aviva Stadium game against the Republic of Ireland.

The Australian was assistant coach to Emma Hayes at Chelsea Women since September 2021, and was a key part of the backroom team that steered the Blues to two Women’s Super League titles and three FA Cups.

Advertisement

The Irish Football Association confirmed her appointment on Friday on a four-year deal, with IFA Director of Women’s Football Angela Platt describing her as “the outstanding candidate from a very strong field”.

“We are confident she can take our international programme to the next level, giving us the best possible opportunity of achieving our ambition to regularly qualify for major tournaments,” Platt said.

Oxtoby, 41, previously managed Bristol City Women from 2018-2021 before joining Chelsea.

“I’m really excited to be part of the next stage of international women’s football in this football-loving country,” she said.

“I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this exciting and talented team to help us achieve our potential.”

The Republic of Ireland host Northern Ireland in their opening match of the new Uefa Women’s Nations League on 23 September, in what will be the first-ever senior women’s international to be played at the Aviva Stadium.