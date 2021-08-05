Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 5 August 2021
Ireland's Tanya Watson misses out on Olympic diving final after finishing 15th

19-year-old Watsonwas the first woman to represent Ireland in an Olympic diving competition

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 4:02 AM
15 minutes ago 39 Views 0 Comments
NO PLACE IN the Olympic diving final for Ireland’s Tanya Watson after she finished 15th in today’s 10m platform semi-final.

tayna-watson Tanya Watson. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 19-year-old did manage to better her placing in the preliminaries of 16th overall, but she was three places outside the top 12 that reached the final, which takes place later at 7am.

The teenager had already made history by becoming the first woman to represent Ireland in an Olympic diving competition. She had qualified for the semi-finals yesterday but Watson, born in Southampton and eligible for Ireland through her Derry grandmother, could not manage to build on that to secure a spot in the final.

Ultimately Watson’s third dive was a setback she could not recover from, 39.15 proving her lowest score of the semi-final.

tayna-watson Tanya Watson before her semi-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

She had been seventh after her opening two dives, which earned scores of 64.00 and 63.00 respectively. Then she dropped to 15th after that third dive and despite finishing with two dives that had scores of 56.00, Watson was unable to force a way into the top 12.

