'Here's a pic of me at work' - AFLW star hits back at 'derogatory comments' in photo storm

AFLW STAR TAYLA Harris has had her say after an incredible picture of her kicking in a game which led to ‘derogatory comments’ was deleted.

“Here’s a pic of me at work… think about this before your derogatory comments, animals,” the Carlton Blues player, who is also a professional boxer, tweeted this morning along with the picture of her in full flight.

Channel 7 posted the photograph — which was snapped by Michael Wilson — on their AFL Twitter account and other social media channels, but later removed it after ‘reprehensible’ comments from internet trolls.

“Recently we published an image of AFLW player Tayla Harris,” the broadcaster wrote in a statement released this morning.

“The original purpose in publishing the image was to celebrate the power, athleticism and skills on show in Carlton’s thrilling win over the Western Bulldogs.

“The image attracted a number of comments, some of which were inappropriate and offensive. As a consequence we have removed the image and the comments.”

They have since re-posted it however, along with this message.

“We’re sorry. Removing the photo sent the wrong message. Many of the comments made on the post were reprehensible & we’ll work harder to ban trolls from our pages. Our intention was to highlight @taylaharriss incredible athleticism & we’ll continue to celebrate women’s footy.”

The AFLW’s official account also responded this morning, posting the picture along with these words: “This is Tayla Harris – epic athlete & footballer. This is AFLW.”

