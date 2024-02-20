Chantelle Cameron indicates May date in the 3Arena for Katie Taylor trilogy showdown

CHANTELLE CAMERON SAYS that she will square off against Katie Taylor in Dublin this May for their much-anticipated trilogy fight.

In an interview with The Independent on Tuesday, Cameron said that the fight has been agreed in principle for 25 May at the 3Arena, but indicated that talks about the fighters’ purses are still to be resolved.

After losing a decision in their first Dublin fight last May, Taylor produced one of the outstanding performances of her career last November to hand Cameron a first professional defeat and become undisputed world champion at two weights.

Cameron revealed: “A date has been set, 25 May. Me and Katie both want the fight, it’s just to do with us getting paid the correct money.

“Croke Park’s not happening, it’s gonna be at the 3Arena.

“Katie Taylor’s the champion now, so I’ve got no qualms about [fighting in Ireland again]. She has the belts, I’m the challenger, so the third fight… I can’t say nothing about the location or anything.”

Cameron also confirmed that she has parted ways with coach Jamie Moore.