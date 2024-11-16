Here are the official judges' scorecards for the sensational Taylor v Serrano rematch

KATIE TAYLOR REMAINS the undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world after beating Amanda Serrano in another instant classic all-out war overnight.

But the judges’ unanimous decision has been met with no shortage of criticism from Serrano, her camp, and a vocal section of the 70,000+ fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium.

Judges Jeremy Hayes, Nate Palmer, and Jesse Reyes all scored the gripping rematch 95-94 in Taylor’s favour, with ESPN boxing correspondent Dan Rafael sharing their official scorecards on social media in the aftermath.

Underlining the razor-thin nature of the contest, all three judges only scored four of the 10 rounds unanimously across the board, and were split on the other six rounds.

Hayes and Palmer both scored five of the opening seven rounds in Taylor’s favour and two for Serrano (68-65), while Reyes only had Taylor ahead by four rounds to three at that point (67-66).

The momentum tilted massively in Serrano’s favour in round eight, when referee Jon Schorle deducted a point from Taylor for what he deemed to be a headbutt, leading all three judges to score the round 10-8 in Serrano’s favour.

That left Taylor leading by the slimmest margin on two cards, 76-75, and Serrano ahead 76-75 on Reyes’ card heading into the final two rounds.

It was in those championship rounds that Taylor did just enough to secure victory in the judges’ eyes — Hayes scored the ninth for Serrano and the tenth for Taylor; Palmer did the exact reverse; and crucially, Reyes scored both for Taylor, giving her a unanimous 95-94 win across the board.