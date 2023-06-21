Taylor to exercise rematch clause against 'A-side and favourite' Cameron, confirms Hearn

KATIE TAYLOR WILL exercise her rematch clause and seek to avenge her sole professional defeat against England’s Chantelle Cameron in November, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

It’s understood that the most likely destination for the rematch remains Dublin’s 3Arena, which was sold out for the fighters’ original clash for Cameron’s undisputed light-welterweight crown last month.

Hearn, however, confirmed that the Northampton woman, who inflicted a first loss on Taylor’s professional CV on 20 May, will be the A-side for November’s sequel.

“Katie Taylor’s going to exercise that rematch clause,” said Hearn, who is in New York promoting a bout between Brooklyn super-middleweight Edgar Berlanga and Donegal’s Jason Quigley.

“We’ll plan that fight for probably November time.

“Katie… there was no talking her, really, into any other fight. All she wanted was a chance to rematch Chantelle Cameron.

“Chantelle Cameron will come into that fight as the A-side, as the favourite as well, and it’ll be a massive night.”

It remains unclear as to whether the rematch will also take place at 140 pounds — to where Taylor moved up in weight last time out — or if Cameron will this time move down to 135 pounds and challenge for Taylor’s undisputed title at lightweight.