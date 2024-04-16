Katie Taylor to face Amanda Serrano in rematch at Dallas Cowboys' stadium, live on Netflix

KATIE TAYLOR WILL face Amanda Serrano in a long-awaited rematch of their 2022 Madison Square Garden classic this July.

Taylor will defend her undisputed light-welterweight (140lb) title against the Puerto Rican great at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the co-main event to a novelty boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on 20 July.

The card will air globally on Netflix — with no additional fee for existing subscribers — and is set to be one of the most-watched boxing events of all time.

Though Serrano has recently pushed for women’s bouts to take place over three-minute rounds, her sequel with Taylor will consist of 10 two-minute rounds as is currently the norm for female title fights.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see, and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” said Taylor (23-1, 6KOs). “The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different.

“I want to thank Matchroom and DAZN for their help in making the fight possible and I’m looking forward to defending my titles as undisputed world champion in Dallas on Saturday, 20 July.”

Serrano (46-2-1, 30KOs) added: “I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about.

“I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges.”

Brilliant little peek into the ring after Saturday’s fight. Jordan Maldonado telling Katie Taylor ‘we earned every dollar, baby.’ Jake Paul visibly moved. Brian Peters still orchestrating amid the delirium.



(Full 🎥 on @MatchroomBoxing’s YouTube channel: https://t.co/UyWKg3WiMl) pic.twitter.com/jYvbl8AY7I — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) May 4, 2022

The pair’s original clash became an instant boxing classic with the efforts of both women revered around the sporting world. Taylor edged Serrano by majority decision on that occasion two years ago, surviving a fifth-round onslaught to finish over the top of the Puerto Rican southpaw and defend her undisputed lightweight (135lb) title.

The 10-round war named as Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and Ring Magazine’s Event of the Year.

Taylor, 37, has since moved up to light-welter (140) and twice challenged light-welterweight queen Chantelle Cameron at Dublin’s 3Arena, relieving the Englishwoman of her belts at the second time of asking last November.

Taylor will defend these belts on 20 July against Serrano, 35, who during her Hall of Fame-worthy career has won world-title belts in seven different weight classes — including a vacant strap at 140 back in 2018.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” said former heavyweight king Mike Tyson, who will face Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the final fight of the night in Dallas.

“I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans.”

Paul and his MVP Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added in a joint statement: “When we announced Paul v Tyson, we stated that this would be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history and we’re here to deliver on a card worthy of that greatness.

“Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have proven they are two of the biggest names in the sport, male or female, and their rematch is one of the biggest fights in boxing, so it’s only fitting for them to be a part of this massive global event.

“Anyone who witnessed their first battle knows the unforgettable atmosphere and performance Amanda and Katie bring when they step into the ring together, and this is sure to be a fight of the year contender again.”