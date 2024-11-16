Advertisement
Katie Taylor lands a left hand on Amanda Serrano. Ed Mulholland/INPHO
Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano in controversial Texas thriller

Taylor, who had a point deducted, edged another classic bout on scores of 95-94 across the board.
4.23am, 16 Nov 2024
Gavan Casey Reports from AT&T Stadium, Dallas

KATIE TAYLOR HAS defeated Amanda Serrano for a second time to defend her light-welterweight crown.

The Irish icon earned a unanimous decision on the narrowest of margins — 95-94 across the board — at AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas to defend her light-welterweight throne.

The 60,000-strong crowd booed the decision with Serrano’s team also hugely unhappy with the verdict.

Taylor was deducted a point in the eighth round after consistent clashes of heads, with Serrano fighting most of the bout with a huge cut over her right eye.

Serrano and her trainer-manager Jordan Maldonado claimed post-fight that Taylor had intentionally used her head in an effort to gain an advantage over the challenger.

More to follow

View 21 comments
