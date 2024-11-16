The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano in controversial Texas thriller
KATIE TAYLOR HAS defeated Amanda Serrano for a second time to defend her light-welterweight crown.
The Irish icon earned a unanimous decision on the narrowest of margins — 95-94 across the board — at AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas to defend her light-welterweight throne.
The 60,000-strong crowd booed the decision with Serrano’s team also hugely unhappy with the verdict.
Taylor was deducted a point in the eighth round after consistent clashes of heads, with Serrano fighting most of the bout with a huge cut over her right eye.
Serrano and her trainer-manager Jordan Maldonado claimed post-fight that Taylor had intentionally used her head in an effort to gain an advantage over the challenger.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Boxing Katie Taylor War