Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 29 April 2022
Advertisement

Irish fans nearly take the roof off MSG as Taylor and Serrano make weight for title showdown

Their female fight for the ages is well and truly on.

By Gavan Casey Friday 29 Apr 2022, 8:05 PM
56 minutes ago 2,180 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5751632
Taylor and Serrano share the stage for the final time before tomorrow night's encounter.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Taylor and Serrano share the stage for the final time before tomorrow night's encounter.
Taylor and Serrano share the stage for the final time before tomorrow night's encounter.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Updated 6 minutes ago

IN A CALDRON-LIKE atmosphere in the the downstairs Theater at Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano comfortably made weight for their lightweight title showdown which will take place in the big room tomorrow night.

Brooklyn resident Serrano, backed by two hundred or so Puerto Rican fans who beat percussion instruments and chanted about her original homeland, came in at 133.6 pounds — a full 1.4 below the lightweight limit.

Taylor, who lured maybe five times as many Irish fans to the Theater for today’s weigh-in as her New York opponent, was a full pound heavier but still light at 134.6.

The pair will finally trade leather live on the streaming platform DAZN, with ringwalks expected sometime after 3am Irish time on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

More to follow.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie