Irish fans nearly take the roof off MSG as Taylor and Serrano make weight for title showdown

Taylor and Serrano share the stage for the final time before tomorrow night's encounter.

IN A CALDRON-LIKE atmosphere in the the downstairs Theater at Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano comfortably made weight for their lightweight title showdown which will take place in the big room tomorrow night.

Brooklyn resident Serrano, backed by two hundred or so Puerto Rican fans who beat percussion instruments and chanted about her original homeland, came in at 133.6 pounds — a full 1.4 below the lightweight limit.

Taylor, who lured maybe five times as many Irish fans to the Theater for today’s weigh-in as her New York opponent, was a full pound heavier but still light at 134.6.

Challenger Amanda Serrano 133.6lbs, champion Taylor 134.6lbs. Got the impression Taylor tried to win the staredown which was unusual. Atmosphere genuinely unbelievable, in fairness. pic.twitter.com/ozkrWuHrsp — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) April 29, 2022

The pair will finally trade leather live on the streaming platform DAZN, with ringwalks expected sometime after 3am Irish time on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

