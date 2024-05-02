Jack Kennedy inches closer to champion jockey title as Teahupoo lands Grade One glory

TEAHUPOO CEMENTED HIS position at the top of the staying hurdling tree with a devastating display in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott’s charge could only finish fourth when 3-1 joint-favourite for the race 12 months ago – but victory this year could have been called a long way from home as the seven-year-old was ridden with supreme confidence by Jack Kennedy.

The 5-6 favourite travelled menacingly throughout the contest before putting the race to bed with ease once entering the straight, seeing off the enigmatic Asterion Forlonge by six and a half lengths.

It is the first time this century the winner of the equivalent race at the Cheltenham Festival has followed up at the Punchestown Festival and the Robcour-owned stayer finishes the season unbeaten having successfully defended his Hatton’s Grace crown in early December.

He has been trimmed to 5-2 favourite from 3s by Paddy Power to repeat his Stayers’ Hurdle heroics at Prestbury Park next March and for now appears an unstoppable force over three miles and timber.

A delighted Elliott said: “It was great for the horse and great for Jack, he has a big battle (jockeys’ title with Paul Townend) and it’s going to be a long tough week.

“He said he was stuck in a bit of a pocket behind Paul and he had to get out. He said the ground might be as quick as he wants it, but he was very good. He’s a great horse.”

Owner Brian Acheson added: “My main thing is about the horse because all the doubters from last year are now put to bed, and it’s great for Jack.

“It’s petrifying, it’s torture, because you want the horse to show everybody how good they are.

“That’s really important for Jack, but Paul Townend isn’t going away.”

Earlier, Il Etait Temps claimed another top-level prize when prevailing in the Grade One Novice Chase.

The six-year-old came into the race on the back of a successful season, within which he has won the Irish Arkle, finished third in the Arkle itself and then claimed the Manifesto Chase at Aintree last time out.

Despite that he was not the favourite to strike again at Grade One level as his stablemate Gaelic Warrior took that status as the first horse home when the two met in the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.

In a small field the four challengers travelled closely before outsider Mount Frisco fell away, leaving three Willie Mullins-trained geldings to fight it out.

Il Etait Temps (7-2) was the one who came off best, claiming a two-and-a-quarter-length victory under Danny Mullins.

“He’s an extraordinary horse, that’s his third Grade One this year,” said the Closutton trainer.

“I’d imagine he’ll stay at the two-mile division until we think that he’s too slow, possibly on ground that he likes better.

“He’s a horse that I won’t mind going up in trip with and he could easily slot into being a Ryanair horse.”

Of the runner-up Mullins added: “I think Gaelic Warrior probably didn’t like the ground and it might just be drying up too much for him. He might be more of a winter horse.

The result was a record 35th Grade One of the season for the all-conquering Mullins, who added: “We’ve an incredible team of owners and staff and the horses come if you have both of those.”