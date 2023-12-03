Teahupoo outbattles Impaire Et Passe in Hatton’s Grace

TEAHUPOO PROVED too game for hot favourite Impaire Et Passe as he completed back-to-back wins in the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Gordon Elliott’s charge ended the long unbeaten run of Honeysuckle in the Grade One contest last year and this time it was Willie Mullins’ Impaire Et Passe who had his bubble burst.

Sent off the 4-5 favourite, Impaire Et Passe was looking to pick up where he left off last term with top-level successes at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals and he appeared to be travelling supremely well as they turned for home.

Pacemaker Zanahiyr dropped out in the straight, leaving Paul Townend to go for home on the market leader – but Teahupoo had other ideas.

The pair were neck and neck on the approach to the final flight but it was Teahupoo who kept finding for pressure on the run to the line, with Jack Kennedy’s mount registering a length success at odds of 85-40.

Teahupoo finished a close third in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last term and Betfair go 4-1 from 6s about him for that race, while Impaire Et Passe is out to 8-1 from 11-2 for the Champion Hurdle following the first defeat of his career.

Elsewhere, I Am Maximus made a victorious return to Fairyhouse to secure Grade One glory in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase.

The seven-year-old won the Irish Grand National at the track back in April, defying his novice status to claim a length success in the Easter highlight for trainer Willie Mullins.

Having his first start since then – and his last in novice company – I Am Maximus travelled well into the race for Jody McGarvey, having been happy to let 5-4 favourite Letsbeclearaboutit cut out much of the early running.

Found A Fifty was also to the fore and it looked between the three of them coming down to the final two obstacles, with Letsbeclearaboutit the first to crack.

A slow jump at the last hardly helped Found A Fifty’s cause and, dropping back to two and a half miles – nine furlongs less than the Irish National distance – I Am Maximus (11-1) had more than enough stamina to assert again on the run-in and win by two and a half lengths.

Coral make I Am Maximus the 16-1 joint favourite for next year’s Randox Grand National, while Betfair go 12-1 about his chance in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over the Christmas period.

Mullins said: “That’s a nice bonus on his last day as a novice.

“He’s a total character, as you could see from his early days racing. Paul (Townend) gave him a great ride in the Irish National and Jody gets on well with him and gave him a super ride there.

“He looks a class horse now rather than a handicapper, so maybe we’ll have to make different plans for him now.

“We were hoping he’d have a chance over the trip and the fact that it was his last day as a novice to give him the opportunity. He’s clearly improved from last year and obviously shows a liking for Fairyhouse.

“He has a funny action when you look at him head on and I’d imagine softer ground is to his liking.

“I thought he was beaten turning for home and to produce what he did up the straight was very good.

“This year, we were maybe looking at going for the English National and whether we change and go for Grade One races now, I’m not sure. We’ll have to have a word with Frank (Berry, racing manager) and JP (McManus, owner) and see what they want to do.”

Mullins also fielded multiple Grade One-winning hurdler Sharjah, who had been victorious in two chase starts, but he could finish only fourth under Townend.

The trainer added: “I didn’t speak to Paul yet, but for me Sharjah clearly didn’t like the ground and you could see that from his head action.”

Finally, Farren Glory led home a one-two for Gordon Elliott in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Elliott fielded three in the Grade One contest, with Jack Kennedy opting to ride 11-2 shot Farren Glory as An Tobar was sent off the 5-2 favourite for Henry de Bromhead.

Rachael Blackmore had the market leader to the fore throughout, disputing the lead with Horantzau D’airy before his early exertions told and he dropped away, leaving An Tobar in the driving seat.

However, King Of Kingsfield was travelling notably well for Elliott and jockey Jordan Gainford and he seized the initiative heading down to the final flight, with Farren Glory jumping the last a bit awkwardly in second.

Despite a slight check on his momentum, Farren Glory found plenty for Kennedy on the run to line, eventually pipping his stablemate by a length and a half, with a further length and a quarter back to An Tobar in third.

Paddy Power make the winner a 16-1 shot for both the Supreme and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle contests at the Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott, who also saddled fifth-placed What’s Up Darling, said: “In fairness to Jack, he picked this lad – he had the choice of all three and I wasn’t sure he was on the right one.

“He’s riding out of his skin. There is only one winning line and he gave him a great ride.

“We knew he stayed well and won over a longer trip the last day.

“This is back where it all started for me. I trained my first Cheltenham Festival winner (Chicago Grey in 2011) for John Earls, a brother of Michael and uncle of Niall, who owns this lad.

“They put a lot into racing with their company Easifix. They have been looking for a good one for a while and we found this one, thankfully.”

Elliott could now look at Grade One dates in Britain over the Christmas period, with Leopardstown’s festive feature not expected to suit quite as well.

“He’s going to have to improve again, as I’d say it wasn’t the strongest Grade One ever, but it is never easy to win them,” the trainer said.

“He did everything wrong in Clonmel. We didn’t want to make the running and we had to, so we were hopeful with a bit of pace today and he sat in behind the leader.

“I’m not sure where he will go next. Leopardstown might not be the track for him on quick ground and I wouldn’t be shocked if we brought him to England for the Tolworth (now the Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree) or the Challow.”

Of the runner-up, Elliott added: “King Of Kingsfield ran a big race. He’s still a maiden and Jordan was kicking himself saying he was in front too soon. He could win a big one and will be short in a maiden hurdle the next day!”