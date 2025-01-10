Britain and Ireland lead as European Ryder Cup hopefuls battle it out

TOMMY FLEETWOOD GOT one over old Ryder Cup teammate Francesco Molinari as Britain and Ireland took control of the European Tour’s Team Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Playing in front of Europe’s 2025 Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Britain and Ireland took a 3.5-1.5 lead after the opening day against holders Continental Europe.

French pair Romain Langasque and Matthieu Pavon took the first fourballs point for Continental Europe, but Justin Rose’s British and Irish team fought back by winning three of the next four matches.

“I’m really pleased with that because some of the key messaging in and around the Ryder Cup is to get off to a fast start,” said GB and Ireland captain Rose, who is hoping to make his seventh Ryder Cup appearance against the USA at Bethpage Black in September.

“The team really rallied well.”

Langasque and Pavon defeated Rose and Matt Wallace 3 and 1 but Continental Europe struggled to build on their strong start.

English duo Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter edged out Rasmus Hojgaard, whose twin brother Nicolai made his Ryder Cup debut in Europe’s 2023 victory in Rome, and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen one-up.

Tyrrell Hatton and Tom McKibbin, who is reportedly set to join Hatton on the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, had already seen off Antoine Rozner and Julien Guerrier 3 and 2 to level the overall score.

Former Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen and Niklas Norgaard tied with Matthew Jordan and Paul Waring.

The final match, though, saw Fleetwood and fellow Englishman Aaron Rai down the all-Italian pairing of Molinari and Matteo Manassero.

Continental Europe skipper Molinari won all five of his matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup, including four from four alongside Fleetwood in a record-breaking partnership dubbed “Moliwood”.

