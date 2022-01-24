Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Team Ireland confirms six athletes for Winter Olympics

The Games take place from 4-20 February in Beijing.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jan 2022, 1:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,300 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5663281
Team Ireland has officially selected the team that will compete in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Team Ireland has officially selected the team that will compete in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Team Ireland has officially selected the team that will compete in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

TEAM IRELAND HAVE confirmed the six athletes who will compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which run from 4-20 February. 

Four athletes return to the Games having represented Ireland at Pyeongchang 2018, with two first-time Olympians also making the trip to Beijing.

Tess Arbez will represent Ireland in Alpine Skiing. The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympian was born in Vetraz, Monthoux in France, with roots in Carlow and Dublin, and will compete in the Giant Slalom, Slalom and Super G events. 

Jack Gower will also compete in the Alpine Skiing Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super G and Alpine Combined events. This will be his first Olympic Games.

In Cross Country Skiing, Thomas Maloney Westgaard takes part in his second Games and is set to compete in the 15km, 30km and 50km events in Beijing. 

Cork-born Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby is also heading to his second Games, and will compete in Freestyle Skiing.

Elsa Desmond will make history as the first Team Ireland athlete to compete in luge at a Winter Games.

Desmond, a qualified doctor, set up the Irish Luge Federation herself in order to compete for Ireland. Her paternal grandmother is from Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, and her grandfather is from Cork.    

Finally, Seamus O’Connor will represent Ireland in Snowboard Halfpipe, and in doing so will become the first Team Ireland Winter Olympian to compete in three Winter Games. The 24-year-old previously competed at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

“It’s an incredible honour to be heading into my third Olympic Games,” O’Connor said.

“I was the flagbearer for the last Games, and that was one of the most memorable moments in my life. I feel privileged to be able to compete in Beijing, and am really looking forward to getting to spending time with my teammates, and to what the next few weeks will bring.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Team Ireland athletes are currently at a pre-games camp in Innsbruck, Austria, where they are training from their base in Mutters. 

This will be Team Ireland’s eighth involvement at a Winter Olympics, and brings the total number of Irish Winter Olympians to 33.   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie