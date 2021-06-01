BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland sends nine boxers to Paris for Olympic qualifiers as Nevin pulls out to turn pro

The fighters will compete between 4-8 June for a place at this year’s rescheduled Games.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 11:53 AM
IRELAND WILL BE represented by a nine-strong team at this week’s European Olympic boxing qualifiers in Paris. 

Six men and three women are set to compete between 4-8 June, with spots at this year’s Olympics on the line.

The Tokyo Games are due to start on 23 July despite calls in Japan to postpone them for a second time. 

Irish boxers Source: Twitter/IABA Boxing

Flyweight Brendan Irvine is the only survivor from the Rio Olympics and the Irish team captain has already secured his berth at the Games. 

Kurt Walker will also qualify thanks to his ranking in the featherweight division. 

There are high hopes for Kellie Harrington, a gold medallist at the AIBA World Boxing Championships, but another Irish medal prospect, Michael Nevin, will not be involved. 

The 23-year-old, who won bronze at the European Championships two years ago, has pulled out in order to turn professional. The decision means Ireland have not been able to call up a replacement as Nevin has already competed in the tournament. 

Meanwhile, super heavyweight Gytis Lisinskas has come in for Dean Gardiner, who is concentrating on his third-level education. 

