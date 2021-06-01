Ireland sends nine boxers to Paris for Olympic qualifiers as Nevin pulls out to turn pro

IRELAND WILL BE represented by a nine-strong team at this week’s European Olympic boxing qualifiers in Paris.

Six men and three women are set to compete between 4-8 June, with spots at this year’s Olympics on the line.

The Tokyo Games are due to start on 23 July despite calls in Japan to postpone them for a second time.

Source: Twitter/IABA Boxing

Flyweight Brendan Irvine is the only survivor from the Rio Olympics and the Irish team captain has already secured his berth at the Games.

Kurt Walker will also qualify thanks to his ranking in the featherweight division.

There are high hopes for Kellie Harrington, a gold medallist at the AIBA World Boxing Championships, but another Irish medal prospect, Michael Nevin, will not be involved.

The 23-year-old, who won bronze at the European Championships two years ago, has pulled out in order to turn professional. The decision means Ireland have not been able to call up a replacement as Nevin has already competed in the tournament.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, super heavyweight Gytis Lisinskas has come in for Dean Gardiner, who is concentrating on his third-level education.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!