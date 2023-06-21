Team Ireland lead Division 3 after day two of European Games

TEAM IRELAND HAVE moved to the top of the Division 3 table following the second day of athletics action at the European Games in Poland.

Another strong day of results for the Irish team included wins for Sarah Lavin, Thomas Barr and Louise Shanahan.

With 25 of the 37 events now completed, Ireland are now seven points clear of second-placed Austria. The top three teams will be promoted to Division 2.

The day’s action got off to the ideal start for the Irish with both male and female sprint hurdlers delivering victories which secured a maximum 15 points. Cork teenager James Ezeonu was a convincing winner of the Men’s 110m Hurdles (14.31) while Limerick’s Lavin looked utterly dominated as she cruised to victory in the Women’s 100m Hurdles race.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Ireland’s James Ezeonu. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Lavin’s time of 12.82 is the second fastest ever in her career and just 0.03s off her personal best which she set at the European Championships in Munich last year.

Advertisement

“It was a really good performance,” she said afterwards. “I tried to treat it like round one of a championship. 12.82 is a good run at any time of the day.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Shanahan was impressive as she took maximum points in the Women’s 800m, clocking 2.03.39.

“Today was all about getting the win. I’m delighted to come away with maximum points for the team and fingers crossed that if we all do our bit it’ll be enough to get us over the line,” the Cork woman said.

Barr, who finished fourth at the Olympics in Rio seven years ago, showed his experience as he took victory in the Men’s 400m Hurdles (49.41).

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Ireland’s Thomas Barr after winning the race. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Waterford athlete, who is based in Limerick, is one of the two captains selected for the event by Athletics Ireland alongside Phil Healy, a role he is relishing.

“It’s a great honour. Both myself and Phil have said that we’re honoured to be leading out such a team because I can remember back to when my first Team Championships was and looking up to other athletes like David Gillick. It’s nice to be in a position now with all the experience I have to help anyone I can along the way.”

Cathal Doyle from Dublin had a strong run in the Men’s 1500m finishing second in 3.43.36, while Donegal’s Kelly McGrory finished just outside her season’s best in the Women’s 400m Hurdles, crossing the line in second place (58.08).

The Irish Men’s 4x100m relay team of Israel Olatunde, Mark Smyth, Christopher Sibanda and Joseph Ojewumi just about held on for victory clocking 39.57, while the women’s team of Sarah Leahy, Mollie O’Reilly, Joan Healy and Adeyemi Talabi finished second.

In the field events, there were wins for both Ellie McCartney (Women’s Pole Vault) and Sean Mockler (Men’s Hammer Throw). Laois woman Saragh Buggy was third in the Triple Jump, while Colin Quirke was fifth in the Discus.

Reece Ademola, unfortunately, did not achieve a legal jump in the Long Jump.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!