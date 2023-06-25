Clancy one win away from medal and Olympics as Ireland Sevens also closing in on Paris

BOXER DEAN CLANCY is one win away from a medal and a place at the Paris Olympics following another action-packed day for Team Ireland at the European Games in Poland.

Clancy has reached the quarter-finals of the 63.5kg [lightweight] division after Malik Hasanov of Azerbaijan by split decision which sees the Sligo native through to a quarter-final bout against Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga.

Meanwhile, Dean Walsh, who is a nephew of Billy Walsh, lost out to Italian fighter Salvatore Cavallaro by split decision in their Round of 32 bout in the 71kg category.

The Ireland Sevens are also in action in Poland and defeated the host nation 66-0 earlier today. They took on Italy this evening where they continued their winning run to clinch a 38-7 victory. They will complete the Pool stages on Monday with a showdown against Germany at 12.58pm.

Sive Brassil, Isobel Radford-Dodd and Hannah D’Aughton all featured in the Modern Pentathlon this morning in both the fencing and swim events, with the laser run following.

Brassil booked a place in Tuesday’s semi-final to stay in contention for a qualifying spot at the Paris Olympics.

Jack Fairclough finished in 29th place in the Men’s Skeet qualification after recording a season’s best-equalling score of 118. Clare Cyran placed in fourth in the 3M Springboard qualification to progress to this evening’s final where she placed 10th overall with 254.50 points. She will be back in action on Tuesday in the 1M.

In Taekwondo, Leroy Nsilu Dilandu lost out his opening match in the Men’s -74kg competition in the round of 16 to Georgian Zurab Kintsurashvili 2-0. The Georgian reached the final, meaning Nsilu Dilandu went into the repechage where he also lost out 2-0.

Jadryn Dick and Michalis Kirimlidis both represented Ireland in fencing today, competing in the pool stage of the Men’s Individual Sabre. Dick progressed to the direct elimination stage where he lost out to Yurly Tsap of Ukraine.

Chris Dawson of Belfast finished 39th in the Men’s Mountain Bike Cross Country race out of 74 starters.

