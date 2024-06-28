Advertisement
Head-to-head: Derry's Gareth McKinless and Sean O'Shea of Derry. James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry, Derry, Armagh and Roscommon name teams for All-Ireland quarter-final showdowns

Kingdom unchanged, as others keep switches to a minimum.
9.12am, 28 Jun 2024
All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Saturday, 29 June

Armagh v Roscommon, Croke Park – 4pm

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park – 6.15pm

Sunday, 30 June

Donegal v Louth, Croke Park – 1.15pm

Kerry v Derry, Croke Park – 3.15pm

THE KERRY AND Derry teams have been announced ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-final showdown at Croke Park.

Jack O’Connor has named an unchanged Kerry side from their group stage win over Louth, while Mickey Harte has kept the Derry changes to a minimum.

There’s one switch to the starting 15 that overcame Mayo last weekend: Eunan Mulholland comes in for Emmett Bradley.

Niall Loughlin returns to the bench after injury in a significant boost, while Graham O’Sullivan is back in the Kerry matchday squad following his own ankle setback.

Meanwhile, Armagh and Roscommon have both made one change each ahead of their last-eight clash at HQ on Saturday.

Paddy Burns starts ahead of Ciaran Higgins in defence for the Orchard county, while Ronan Daly replaces Dylan Ruane on the Rossies’ team sheet.

Dublin and Galway, and Donegal and Louth, are yet to show their respective hands.

Kerry (v Derry)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa — captain), 12. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle).

Derry (v Kerry)

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), 3. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 6. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt)

8. Conor Glass (Glen — captain), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen), 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen), 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

13. Eunan Mulholland (Glen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin).

Armagh (v Roscommon)

1, Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Paddy Burns (Carrickcruppen), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery — captain)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden) 9. Ben Grealey (Maghery)

10. Oisin Conaty (Tir na nÓg), 11. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers), 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

13 Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) 14 Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s) 15 Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann)

Roscommon (v Armagh)

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

2. Niall Higgins (Elphin), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s — captain), 4. Robbie Dolan (St Brigid’s)

5. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 6. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses), 7. Eoin McCormack (St Dominc’s)

8. Enda Smith (Boyle), 9. Ruaidhri Fallon (St Brigid’s)

10. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael), 11. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 12. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s)

13. Daire Cregg (Boyle), 13. Conor Cox (Eire Og), Donie Smith (Boyle).

