Dublin: 20°C Friday 8 July 2022
Changes all round as Meath, Dublin and co. name teams for All-Ireland quarter-finals

All-Ireland champions Meath face Galway tomorrow, while Dublin and Donegal, Armagh and Kerry, and Cork and Mayo, also do battle.

By Emma Duffy Friday 8 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM
Shauna Ennis and Sinéad Goldrick return for Meath and Dublin respectively.
ALL EIGHT TEAMS contesting tomorrow’s TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals have shuffled their respective decks.

All eyes will be on O’Connor Park, Tullamore, tomorrow evening for a live TV double-header. Armagh and Kerry face off first in a mouth-watering clash at 5pm, before All-Ireland champions Meath continue their title defence against Galway at 7pm.

2021 runners-up Dublin and Donegal open the days’ action in Carrick-On-Shannon at 2pm, before Cork and Mayo do battle in Ennis an hour later. Both games will be available to watch on the Sport TG4 Youtube channel, with the later fixtures live on TG4.

The semi-final pairings are Meath/Galway v Dublin/Donegal and Armagh/Kerry v Cork/Mayo, with the LGFA confirming today that Croke Park will host the last-four battles next Saturday, 16 July.

Mick Bohan makes two changes to his Sky Blues team for tomorrow, with Sinéad Goldrick and Kate McDaid coming in for Orlagh Nolan and Lauren Magee. Donegal boss Maxi Curran does the same, as Susanne White and Deirdre Foley replace Niamh Boyle and Shauna McFadden. 

It’s a change a-piece for Cork and Mayo ahead of their Cusack Park showdown: Ashling Hutchings starting ahead of Meabh Cahalane for the Rebels, and Ciara Needham making way for Ciara Whyte in the Green and Red camp.

Kerry ring the changes ahead of the repeat of their triumphant Division 2 final against Armagh. There’s five in total, as Julie Sullivan, Aishling O’Connell, Ciara Murphy, Lorraine Scanlon and Cáit Lynch all start, and Aoife Dillane, Ciara McCarthy, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Mary O’Connell and Caoimhe Evans drop to the bench. Eve Lavery and Aoife McCoy return to the Orchard starting 15 in place of Fionnuala McKenna and Aoife Lennon.

And Meath and Galway also make switches: 2021 All-Ireland winning captain Shauna Ennis and Kelsey Nesbitt replace Aine Sheridan and Meadhbh Byrne for the Royals, as Hannah Noone comes in for her sister, Lynsey, on the Tribe side.

The eight teams are named to start as follows:

Dublin (v Donegal): C Trant; J Tobin, L Caffrey, N Collins; A Kane, M Byrne, S Goldrick; J Dunne, K McDaid; N Owens, C Rowe (capt.), K Sullivan; H Tyrrell, C O’Connor, S Aherne.

Donegal (v Dublin): R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S White; D Foley, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Cork (v Mayo): M O’Sullivan; R Phelan, E Meaney, A Hutchings; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan (capt.), L O’Mahony; S Leahy, B O’Sullivan; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L Coppinger; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

Mayo (v Cork): A Tarpey; S El Massry, R Flynn, D Caldwell; T O’Connor, F McHale, K Sullivan (capt.); S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, C Whyte, T Needham.

Armagh (v Kerry): A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Towe; N Marley, L McConville, G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon; E Lavery, N Coleman, C Marley; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon (capt.).

Kerry (v Armagh): C Butler; J O’Sullivan, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; N Carmody, S O’Shea, A Galvin (capt.); K Brosnan, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Galway (v Meath): A Griffin; H Noone, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), E Gavin; S Molloy, N Ward, K Geraghty; S Divilly, L Ward; L Coen, E Noone, C Cooney; A Morrissey, O Divilly, T Leonard.

Meath (v Galway): M McGuirk; S Ennis (capt.), M.K. Lynch, O Duff; A Leahy, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E Duggan, K Nesbitt; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Meanwhile, Monaghan and Waterford have shown their respective hands ahead of their senior relegation play-off. 25 years ago, they locked horns in a senior All-Ireland final, but now, these two proud footballing counties face a battle to avoid the drop.

Westmeath were relegated last week, and one of the Farney and Déise are due to join them in intermediate for 2023. That crunch showdown throws in at Bray Emmetts at 2pm tomorrow.

Monaghan (v Waterford): O Kelly; S Brady, A McCarey, C Brennan; C Jones, R Courtney, A Burns; L Walsh, L Jones; L Carey, C Treanor, A Garland; L Garland, M Atkinson (capt.), H Sherlock.

Waterford (v Monaghan): K O’Hanlon; Kate McGrath, M Dunford, H Power; R Casey, L Mulcahy, Karen McGrath (capt.); E Murray, A O’Neill; L McGregor, K Hogan, M Wall; K Murray, A Wall, A Fitzgerald.

