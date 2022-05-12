Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 12 May 2022
Advertisement

Darts champ Ted Hankey jailed for sex assault

The court was told that Hankey’s wife was divorcing him and his three children had cut off contact.

By AFP Thursday 12 May 2022, 4:22 PM
31 minutes ago 1,084 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5762184
Ted Hankey arriving at Chester Crown Court to be sentenced.
Image: PA
Ted Hankey arriving at Chester Crown Court to be sentenced.
Ted Hankey arriving at Chester Crown Court to be sentenced.
Image: PA

FORMER WORLD DARTS champion Ted Hankey was on Thursday jailed for two years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young woman.

Hankey, 54, known in the darts world as “The Count”, initially denied any wrongdoing when he was arrested after the attack in Crewe, northwest England, in September last year.

But the two-time BDO World Darts Championship winner from 2000 and 2009 admitted a single charge of sexual assault after being told he had been caught on camera.

At Chester Crown Court, judge Steven Everett told Hankey he had shown “arrogant entitlement” during the attack and “more self-pity than remorse” since.

“You genuinely believed nobody would believe her (the victim) until you were shown the damning evidence,” he said.

“You treated her as an object for your own disgusting and deviant sexual desires.

“Your self-pity about the loss of status and ability to earn money — I’m sure you will never play darts again on television.”

The court was told that Hankey’s wife was divorcing him and his three children had cut off contact. His lawyer asked the judge to impose a suspended jail term.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Mark Connor said the assault was “opportunist”, Hankey had pleaded guilty and wanted to apologise to his victim, who said she had been traumatised by the attack.

Everett, who also ordered Hankey to register as a sex offender for 10 years, said: “He would have denied it to the bitter end had it not been filmed.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie