La Rochelle star Teddy Thomas to miss Leinster European clash following ban
LA ROCHELLE STAR Teddy Thomas will miss the upcoming Champions Cup clash against Leinster after he was handed a four-match ban by Top 14 officials.
The former France international has been suspended following a dangerous tackle in a Top 14 game against Clermont last month.
Thomas had initially received a yellow card after striking Clermont fly-half Theo Giral in the neck during La Rochelle’s 20-15 win.
Now suspended until 27 January, Thomas will miss La Rochelle’s clash with his future club Toulouse this Saturday and the Champions Cup game at home against Leinster on 12 January.
The 31-year-old, who began his career on the wing but was moved to centre this term, has signed a three-year contract with Toulouse from next season.
Banned Champions Cup Leinster Rugby Teddy Thomas