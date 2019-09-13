Blistering start to life in the Premier League earns Pukki Player of the Month award

THE FIRST PREMIER League Player of the Month award of the 2019/20 campaign has gone to Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

Last season, the Finnish international was named Championship Player of the Year after scoring 29 league goals to help the Canaries return to the top flight, but many experts questioned whether he would have the ability to make the step up.

Pukki had previously failed to set the world alight at the likes of Sevilla, Schalke and Celtic, but, at 29, he has taken England’s top flight by storm.

A consolation goal against European champions Liverpool on the opening day of the season was followed up with a superb hat-trick in Norwich’s win over Newcastle United.

He also grabbed a goal and an assist in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea.

“It’s a big honour,” Pukki said, upon receiving the award. “It’s been a great start to the season and I’m really happy about it. Now we need to start getting more points.

I believe in myself that I can score goals, but I didn’t think that I would score five in the first four matches so it’s been nice.

“I couldn’t have won this award without my team-mates for giving me the assists, so I need to say a big thanks to all the guys at this club.”

Next up for Daniel Farke’s side is a meeting with the Premier League champions Manchester City tomorrow evening.

