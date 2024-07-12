Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Entrance to Termonfeckin FC.
RIP

Teenage girl dies during football match in Co Louth

She took ill during the game yesterday and later died in hospital.
11.48am, 12 Jul 2024
937

LAST UPDATE | 51 mins ago

A TEENAGE GIRL has died during a football match in Co Louth.

Gardaí were notified of the incident in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, yesterday.

The girl, who was playing at the time, took ill and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth, where she later died.

All games scheduled for the weekend in the North Eastern Football League (NEFL) have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

The NEFL offered its thoughts and prayers to the young girls’ friends and family.

Local football clubs have also been paying tribute and extending their sympathies.

One such club noted that the girl was “beloved” by her teammates, while another remarked that she had played in some “fantastic games”.

“She always had the biggest smile on the pitch and will be remembered by us all,” read another tribute. 

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie