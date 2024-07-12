Teenage girl dies during football match in Co Louth

LAST UPDATE | 51 mins ago
A TEENAGE GIRL has died during a football match in Co Louth.
Gardaí were notified of the incident in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, yesterday.
The girl, who was playing at the time, took ill and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth, where she later died.
All games scheduled for the weekend in the North Eastern Football League (NEFL) have been cancelled as a mark of respect.
The NEFL offered its thoughts and prayers to the young girls’ friends and family.
Local football clubs have also been paying tribute and extending their sympathies.
One such club noted that the girl was “beloved” by her teammates, while another remarked that she had played in some “fantastic games”.
“She always had the biggest smile on the pitch and will be remembered by us all,” read another tribute.
Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie