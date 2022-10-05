Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Teenage grandmaster cheated 'more than 100' times, claims chess platform

Hans Niemann has come under scrutiny of late.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,972 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5885190
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL grandmaster Hans Niemann has “probably cheated more than 100 times” in online games, claims the chess platform chess.com in a report.

The 19-year-old from San Francisco was accused last month of cheating in a competition by Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen.

“Overall, we have found that Hans (Niemann) has likely cheated in more than 100 online chess games, including several prize money events,” writes the world’s leading online chess platform in an in-depth report published Tuesday evening.
Chess.com banned Niemann on 5 September, shortly after the first accusations were made, but the platform is defending itself against suggestions that it is under pressure from Carlsen, whose Play Magnus company it is in the process of buying.

The platform says it is “extremely confident” in its means of detecting cheating, which includes using grandmasters — the highest rank of chess players — as well as an analysis of moves made by computer programmes.

The suspicions of the platform go beyond the framework of the internet. It also devotes part of its 20-page report — with 50 additional appendices — to Niemann’s spectacular and rapid progress on the chessboard.

“While we do not doubt that Hans is a talented player, we note that his results are statistically extraordinary,” said the report which illustrated the American’s rise with a dramatic graph.

However, chess.com said it had no evidence that Niemann had cheated in ‘over-the-board’ (OTB) games when players are physically present.

“There is nothing in our statistical investigation to raise any red flags regarding Hans’ OTB play and rise,” said the report.

Last month, at the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Carlsen flatly declared that Niemann had used illegal means after losing to him OTB.
Chess.com described this encounter as “bizarre” but concluded that there was no evidence “that Hans cheated in this game and we do not advocate for any conclusions regarding cheating being made based on this one encounter”.

Two weeks after St Louis, the two players met again in the sixth round of the online Julius Baer Generation Cup. This time Carlsen resigned after making just one move, going on to release a statement that he would not “play against people that have cheated repeatedly in the past”.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The International Chess Federation announced on 29 September that it was opening an investigation into these accusations of cheating.

Niemann has admitted cheating in the past on chess.com, when he was between 12 and 16 years old, but denies the most recent accusations, claiming to be “ready to play naked”, if necessary.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie