Teenagers Parrott and Collins included in provisional Ireland squad for crunch Euro 2020 qualifier

TEENAGERS TROY PARROTT and Nathan Collins have been included in the provisional 40-man Ireland squad for upcoming games against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

There is also a first call-up for ex-Cork City player Kieran Sadlier, after an impressive start to the season with League One outfit Doncaster.

James McCarthy, who recently made the move from Everton to Crystal Palace, makes a Mick McCarthy squad for the first time. After a prolonged absence through injury, he could be set to make his first appearance for his country since October 2016.

Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne and Southampton’s teenage striker Michael Obafemi also make the cut for the home fixtures, which take place on 5 and 10 September.

“I dont know what’s going to happen between now and the next couple of games,” Ireland boss McCarthy told FAI TV. “We’ve got Saturday games, Tuesday games, Saturday and then the Saturday before me meet up. Players could get injured before we meet up.”

He added that he expected a tough challenge from Nations League semi-finalists Switzerland: ”Switzerland are a good side. They have been in the higher echelons of the top teams in Europe for the last number of years.”

Ireland squad to face Switzerland and Bulgaria:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)



Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Cardiff City), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers). Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)



Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Alan Browne (Preston North End), James McClean (Stoke City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Harry Arter (Fulham, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers)



Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

