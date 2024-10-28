Man United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE sacked manager Erik ten Hag.

The Premier League club confirmed the decision in a short statement.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken over as head coach on an interim basis.

Yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham was the last straw for the Manchester club, who sit 14th in the Premier League table after just three wins in their nine games so far this season.

United have also had a poor start to their Europa League campaign, drawing all three of their matches.

Former Ajax boss ten Hag took over as manager in 2022, leading Man United to third place in the Premier League, an EFL Cup trophy, and the final of the FA Cup in his first season.

But the Manchester side finished eighth in the Premier League in his second season, their lowest in 24 years. Ten Hag was presumed to be under major pressure for his job but another trophy success in the FA Cup resulted in United triggering a one-year extension on ten Hag’s contract.

Van Nistelrooy joined in a coaching staff shake-up last summer but ten Hag has been unable to inspire improved performances from United and they will now begin the hunt for a new permanent manager.

Van Nistelrooy, a brilliant player for United in the 2000s, will serve as the interim head coach, having previously been in charge of Dutch club PSV Eindhoven before joining ten Hag’s staff last summer.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” reads the official club statement today.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”