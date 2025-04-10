The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tottenham can't find a winner to leave Europa League tie in the balance
TOTTENHAM DREW 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League first leg tonight.
Pedro Porro equalised after Hugo Ekitike had given the visitors the lead.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All Square Europa League pedro porro Report Soccer Eintracht Frankfurt Tottenham Hotspur