In pictures: Tennis and golf clubs reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased

TODAY MARKED THE first phase of the post-lockdown roadmap, with tennis courts, golf courses and lawn bowling clubs allowed to reopen under the condition they enforce social distancing.

INPHO were on hand as clubs across the country took the first tentative steps back to normality.

A view of Esker Hills in Offaly

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Games resume at Greystones tennis club

Source: Stephen Heaney/INPHO

Hand sanitiser is dispensed at Naas tennis club

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Craddockstown Golf club, where the yearned-for re-opening is met with…rain

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Liam Rigley cleans his bowl at Shankill Bowling Club

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

