Monday 18 May, 2020
In pictures: Tennis and golf clubs reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased

Phase One of the roadmap kicks in from today.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 18 May 2020, 3:30 PM
20 minutes ago 270 Views No Comments
TODAY MARKED THE first phase of the post-lockdown roadmap, with tennis courts, golf courses and lawn bowling clubs allowed to reopen under the condition they enforce social distancing. 

INPHO were on hand as clubs across the country took the first tentative steps back to normality. 

A view of Esker Hills in Offaly 

a-view-of-members-of-the-public-playing-golf-at-esker-hills-golf-club Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Games resume at Greystones tennis club 

a-view-of-members-of-the-public-playing-tennis-at-greystones-tennis-club-while-adhering-to-social-distancing Source: Stephen Heaney/INPHO

a-view-of-signs-reminding-members-to-be-socially-distant-at-greystones-tennis-club-today Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Hand sanitiser is dispensed at Naas tennis club

a-view-of-hand-sanitiser-in-place-as-members-of-the-public-play-tennis Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

a-view-of-members-of-the-public-playing-tennis-at-naas-tennis-club Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Craddockstown Golf club, where the yearned-for re-opening is met with…rain

a-view-of-members-of-the-public-playing-golf-at-craddockstown-golf-club-while-adhering-to-social-distancing Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Liam Rigley cleans his bowl at Shankill Bowling Club 

liam-rigley-cleans-his-bowl-as-play-is-cleared-to-resume-under-new-cover-19-restrictions Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

