Friday 19 April, 2019
Ex-Leinster centre Te'o to leave Worcester Warriors amid Top 14 rumours

The England international is one of eight players who will be departing Sixways at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Apr 2019, 4:52 PM
Ben Te'o, who is to leave Worcester Warriors.
WORCESTER WARRIORS HAVE confirmed Ben Te’o will leave the club at the end of the season.

England international Te’o, who arrived three years ago from Leinster, is the high-profile name among a group of eight players who will depart Sixways.

The centre, 32, has won 20 international caps and also appeared in two Tests for the British and Irish Lions during their series against New Zealand in 2017.

Te’o has been linked with a move to France, though playing for a team in the Top 14 would rule him out of contention for England.

Samoa flanker Alafoti Faosiliva is also moving on from the Warriors, while former South Africa international Dewald Potgieter has announced he will retire from professional rugby at the conclusion of the Premiership campaign.

“We would like to thank all who are leaving for their contribution to the club and wish them the very best for the future,” said Alan Solomons, Worcester’s director of rugby.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


