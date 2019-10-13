This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 October, 2019
Te'o double not enough for USA against Tonga

AJ MacGinty’s side ran in three tries, but weren’t able to register a point in Pool C.

By AFP Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 9:08 AM
4 minutes ago 165 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4849403
Siale Piutau runs at AJ MacGinty during this morning's pool c match.
Image: AP/PA Images
Siale Piutau runs at AJ MacGinty during this morning's pool c match.
Siale Piutau runs at AJ MacGinty during this morning's pool c match.
Image: AP/PA Images

USA 19

Tonga 31

TONGA ENJOYED A final flourish at Japan 2019 as they beat the Eagles to maintain their 20-year dominance over the US.

The Pacific side spurned a series of chances and had to weather a late fightback before completing their first victory of the tournament in a tough Pool C.

Captain Siale Piutau, playing his last Test, was among the scorers as Tonga brought up their ninth straight win over America since they lost their first meeting in 1999.

Tonga dominated territory and possession in the first half but they were 12-7 down at the break after poor decisions and handling errors denied them a series of tries.

James Faiva fended off two defenders in a typically adventurous break to create Tonga’s opening score on 16 minutes, setting up prop forward Siegfried Fisi’ihoi who barrelled over from a maul.

But the USA hit back with two tries in five minutes from replacement fullback Mike Te’o, who stepped in smartly from the wing for his first and then found himself in oceans of space for his second.

Tonga should have pulled it back close to half-time but Fisi’ihoi, his eyes lighting up for his second try, dropped the ball on the line under pressure from a defender.

After the break, another Tongan try went begging after slick work from the backs when Telusa Veainu passed the ball into touch when Viliami Lolohea had the line at his mercy.

But Sonatane Takulua knocked over a penalty and Tonga finally regained the lead 17-12 through Malietoa Hingano after a kick from their own 22 fell kindly for the Tongan runners.

Piutau, playing his final Test, slalomed through a tiring American defensive line to open up a 24-12 lead before Tony Lamborn burrowed over to pull it back to 24-19 with three minutes remaining. But after Tonga passed up a kick for goal and went for an attacking scrum, Veainu went over in the last action of the game in a rousing finish for Ikale Tahi.

Both teams were playing for pride after defeats by England, France and Argentina in a tough Pool C that ends with the US propping up the rest on zero points.

