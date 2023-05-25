Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford confirm long-awaited showdown for July

UNBEATEN AMERICAN BOXING stars Errol Spence Jr [28-0, 22KOs] and Terence Crawford [39-0, 30KOs] have announced that they are to meet for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world in Las Vegas on 29 July.

The boxers made a joint announcement on their respective social media profiles that their fight, years in the making, will finally take place in two months’ time at the T-Mobile Arena.

“The wait is over,” Crawford said in a self-released video. “It’s game time. Errol Spence-Terence Crawford, July 29th, Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Everybody come out, show support and watch me fry this fish,” added the 35-year-old Crawford, referring to Spence’s previous description of himself as “the big fish” in their protracted negotiations.

“Finally giving the fans what they want!,” wrote the 33-year-old Spence. “This one a throwback fight on paper, but it could be a one-sided ass whooping… One of the biggest fight[s] of the century!”

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in America, with no details yet confirmed for this side of the Atlantic.

Its winner will be considered the greatest welterweight of the past decade, and the best since Floyd Mayweather.