Thursday 15 July 2021
Terry Hyland steps down as Leitrim manager after three year stint

The Connacht county were hammered last weekend by Mayo at the provincial semi-final stage.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 4:16 PM
35 minutes ago
Terry Hyland resigned as Leitrim boss.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TERRY HYLAND HAS stepped side as Leitrim manager after three years in the role.

The former Cavan manager oversaw a promotion campaign in 2019, when the county escaped from Division 4. However their most recent game saw them suffer a humiliating 5-20 to 0-11 defeat to Mayo.

A statement from Leitrim GAA was released in the last hour, saying: “Leitrim GAA has been informed by Terry Hyland that he has decided to step down. We wish to express our eternal gratitude to Terry and his entire backroom team, for the professional, wholehearted, and energetic manner in which they have carried out their respective duties to the team and all associated with it over the past three seasons.

“Over what has been the most difficult sixteen months in living memory since the onset of the Covid pandemic, Terry and his management team managed to navigate our players through difficult times for all concerned, while always respecting and abiding by the various levels of restrictions that we have experienced across these unprecedented times. Progress was inevitably affected by the huge disruptions that this caused to all involved.

“Leitrim GAA is hugely appreciative and proud of its association with Terry and his professional and practical manner of dealing with both the board and its players over his three seasons in charge. We appreciate his many sacrifices on our behalf.

“Indeed his contribution to the activities of Leitrim GAA went way beyond those expected from a senior team manager, particularly during the course of the pandemic.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

