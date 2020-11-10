BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 10 November 2020
Cavan native to stay in charge of Leitrim senior side for 2021 campaign

Terry Hyland has been ratified for a third campaign at the helm of the Connacht county.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 9:07 AM
59 minutes ago 728 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5261857
Leitrim boss Terry Hyland.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Leitrim boss Terry Hyland.
Leitrim boss Terry Hyland.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

TERRY HYLAND IS to remain as Leitrim fooball boss for a third season.

It was confirmed last night that the Cavan native has agreed to stay in charge for the 2021 season with his position ratified by Leitrm county board chiefs.

Leitrim’s 2020 championship campaign ended at the first hurdle last Sunday week when they lost out in Connacht to Mayo while they suffered relegation from Division 3 of the league.

Before taking over as Leitrim manager in August 2018, Hyland had been involved with Cavan teams. He helped guide the county to success at U21 level before taking over the senior team in 2012.

Under Hyland’s watch, Cavan contested the 2013 All-Ireland senior quarter-finals and claimed promotion to Division 1 in 2016.

The full statement released last night by Leitrim GAA reads:

Leitrim GAA is delighted to announce that senior team manager Terry Hyland has agreed to continue in the role of senior football team manager for the 2021 season. This evening’s meeting of Leitrim GAA Management Committee formally approved this position. 

“Leitrim GAA wishes to thank Terry and his management team for the efforts they have made over the 2020 season, in what has proved a most challenging year, given the extraordinary set of circumstances that we have been through since last March. We are delighted to have secured the services of Terry and our outgoing management team and look forward to the continued progress of this group of players over the 2021 season.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

