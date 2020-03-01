'The last step was nearly a piss-take!' - Ireland Sevens star scores stunning match-winning try

Terry Kennedy scored a stunning try in Ireland's opener. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND SEVENS STAR Terry Kennedy scored an outstanding individual try in the final seconds to hand his side an opening win on the fifth leg of the Men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles.

Kennedy danced around five defenders to land the match-winner and break Canadian hearts, as Anthony Eddy’s men opened their tournament on a high.

Last play of the game. Up steps hot stepper Terry Kennedy to score a cracking match winner for @IrishRugby!#LASevens pic.twitter.com/ry04nNaWvy — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 29, 2020

The 23-year-old’s stunning try on the final hooter sealed a hard-earned 17-12 win for Ireland, after earlier scores from Jordan Conroy and Greg O’Shea.

Ah man, that guy, he’s nearly undefendable one-on-one,”O’Shea said of Kennedy and his stunning score afterwards. “The last step was nearly a piss-take, it was very funny.

“But he’s an incredible athlete, we love to have him on the team.”

“That’s the third time in-a-row we’ve played them in the group stage and we’ve finally got a win… it’s a good start to the day but there’s plenty more rugby left,” the Limerick man added after the Canada victory.

"That's the third time in a row we've played them and we've finally got a win..."@GOSofficialpage spoke after @IrishRugby's incredible last play winner against Canada in LA.#LASevens pic.twitter.com/uQkJPvinR1 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 29, 2020

Ireland’s second Group B clash ended in defeat, however, as Kenya ran out 29-12 winners.

A late fightback from the Boys In Green wasn’t enough, with two more tries from Kennedy and O’Shea cancelled out by Kenya.

Ireland’s focus now turns to their final pool clash against South Africa overnight [3.05am Irish time]. They beat both Canada and Kenya earlier.

