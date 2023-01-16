World Player of the Year Kennedy returns to Ireland 7s squad

THE IRELAND Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads have been announced for the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series double-header in New Zealand and Australia.

World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Terry Kennedy, returns to the squad following a recent injury-enforced absence.

Uncapped duo Will Goddard and Liam McNamara also make the cut, as the team bid for Olympic qualification.

Billy Dardis also returns to captain the side, with Ireland currently ninth in the Series standings.

Ireland Men reached the cup final in Dubai during December’s double-header but could not progress their pool a week later in Cape Town.

James Toppings’ side are now preparing for matches with USA, Uruguay, and Japan in Pool C this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Ireland women’s squad features XVs international Natasja Behan for the first time for their upcoming double-header.

The 22-year-old made her Ireland test debut amid the summer tour of Japan and has also recently lined out for Blackrock College during their Energia All-Ireland League success.

Ireland Women are currently fifth in the series standings and will be hoping for a boost as they prepare to face Brazil, Spain, and USA.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC New Zealand Sevens, FMG Stadium Waikato, January 21-22, 2023):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(capt)

William Goddard (IQ Rugby)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC New Zealand Sevens, FMG Stadium Waikato, January 21-22, 2023):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

IRELAND SEVENS Schedule – New Zealand Sevens:

Friday, January 20 –

Ireland Men v Uruguay, 8.54pm Irish time

Ireland Women v Brazil, 9.38pm Irish time

Saturday, January 21 –

Ireland Men v USA, 12.44am Irish time

Ireland Women v Spain, 1.18am Irish time

Ireland Men v Japan, 3.50am Irish time

Ireland Women v USA, 4.12am Irish time

Saturday, January 21 –