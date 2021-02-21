BE PART OF THE TEAM

Terry Rozier’s buzzer-beater edges Charlotte past Golden State 102-100

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was hit with two technical fouls for a late outburst at an official.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 9:41 AM
1 hour ago 393 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361131
Image: Nell Redmond
Image: Nell Redmond

A LAST-SECOND jumper from Terry Rozier helped the Charlotte Hornets edge out the Golden State Warriors in thrilling fashion 102-100.

The Warriors were up by two with just under 10 seconds left when forward Draymond Green erupted at an official for determining Hornets head coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with a jump ball.

He received two technical fouls for the outburst and Rozier sunk both free throws to draw the Hornets level before hitting the winner as time expired.

Rozier finished with 36 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr led the way for the Warriors with 25.

Things also went down to the wire in Los Angeles, as the Miami Heat held off a late surge to down the Lakers 96-94.

After the Heat raced out to a 13-point lead in the first-quarter, the Lakers steadily crept back into the game until a missed shot from Alex Caruso cruelled their comeback as the buzzer sounded.

Bradley Beal got the better of Damian Lillard as the Washington Wizards defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-111.

Beal finished with 37 points and seven rebounds while Lillard posted 35 as the Wizards handed Portland their first loss in seven games.

In the rest of the day’s action, Zach LaVine scored 38 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to victory over the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies 128-97.

Press Association

Read next:

