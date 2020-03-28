This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Test your knowledge of these nemeses of the Irish football team

We apologise in advance for dragging up some bad memories.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 9:00 AM
Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 9:00 AM
https://the42.ie/5059762

Can you name the Switzerland player who scored in both games against Ireland as the Boys in Green failed in their bid to qualify for Euro 2004?
INPHO
Alexander Frei
Hakan Yakin

Fabio Celestini
Ludovic Magnin
Toto Schillaci's goal for Italy knocked Ireland out at the quarter-final stage of the 1990 World Cup. Which club did he play for at the time?
Messina
Inter

Juventus
Sampdoria
A 90th-minute goal from Macedonia's Goran Stavrevski cost Ireland automatic qualification for Euro 2000. Who went through as Group 8 winners instead?
Yugoslavia
Turkey

Romania
Portugal
During a 2-2 draw with Israel at Lansdowne Road in the 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign, the antics of goalkeeper Dudu Aouate led to the sending-off of which Ireland player?
Ian Harte
Kevin Kilbane

Andy O'Brien
John O'Shea
A jammy goal scored by which Dutch player denied Ireland a place in the Euro 88 semi-finals?
Jan Wouters
Ruud Gullit

Marco van Basten
Wim Kieft
Two goals from Toni Polster in a 3-1 win for Austria at Lansdowne Road caused major damage to Ireland's qualifying hopes for which tournament?
1992 European Championships
1996 European Championships

1998 World Cup
2000 European Championships
A Patrick Kluivert brace was the difference between the Netherlands and Ireland in a qualifying play-off for Euro 96. What age was Kluivert at the time?
18
19

20
21
A Luc Nilis goal sent Belgium to the 1998 World Cup at Ireland's expense. At which Premier League club was his career later cut short by injury?
Aston Villa
Everton

Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Can you remember the name of the player whose away goal in a play-off against Ireland sent Turkey to Euro 2000?
Hakan Ünsal
Ümit Davala

Hakan Şükür
Tayfur Havutçu
How would you describe the emotional state of the nation on the night of 18 November, 2009?
INPHO
Furious
Distressed

Inconsolable
All of the above
Answer all the questions to see your result!
INPHO
You scored out of !
Jack Charlton
You gave it a lash and got the result.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Mick McCarthy
Your backside was in the bacon slicer but you did well.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Giovanni Trapattoni
There were some good moments but we were expecting better from you.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Steve Staunton
It was clear from the start that this wasn't going to go well for you.
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram!

Follow us: the42.ie

