Quiz: Test your knowledge of these nemeses of the Irish football team

Can you name the Switzerland player who scored in both games against Ireland as the Boys in Green failed in their bid to qualify for Euro 2004? INPHO Alexander Frei Hakan Yakin

Fabio Celestini Ludovic Magnin

Toto Schillaci's goal for Italy knocked Ireland out at the quarter-final stage of the 1990 World Cup. Which club did he play for at the time? Messina Inter

Juventus Sampdoria

A 90th-minute goal from Macedonia's Goran Stavrevski cost Ireland automatic qualification for Euro 2000. Who went through as Group 8 winners instead? Yugoslavia Turkey

Romania Portugal

During a 2-2 draw with Israel at Lansdowne Road in the 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign, the antics of goalkeeper Dudu Aouate led to the sending-off of which Ireland player? Ian Harte Kevin Kilbane

Andy O'Brien John O'Shea

A jammy goal scored by which Dutch player denied Ireland a place in the Euro 88 semi-finals? Jan Wouters Ruud Gullit

Marco van Basten Wim Kieft

Two goals from Toni Polster in a 3-1 win for Austria at Lansdowne Road caused major damage to Ireland's qualifying hopes for which tournament? 1992 European Championships 1996 European Championships

1998 World Cup 2000 European Championships

A Patrick Kluivert brace was the difference between the Netherlands and Ireland in a qualifying play-off for Euro 96. What age was Kluivert at the time? 18 19

20 21

A Luc Nilis goal sent Belgium to the 1998 World Cup at Ireland's expense. At which Premier League club was his career later cut short by injury? Aston Villa Everton

Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Can you remember the name of the player whose away goal in a play-off against Ireland sent Turkey to Euro 2000? Hakan Ünsal Ümit Davala

Hakan Şükür Tayfur Havutçu