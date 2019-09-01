This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Texans deal Clowney and acquire Tunsil in stunning trades

Jadeveon Clowney got his wish as he leaves Houston.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 10:42 AM
47 minutes ago 1,119 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4791234
Game over: Jadeveon Clowney with the Houston Texans.
THE HOUSTON TEXANS dramatically reshaped their roster with a pair of stunning moves on Saturday, reportedly trading away Jadeveon Clowney and acquiring Laremy Tunsil.

Pass rusher Clowney, the first pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has been actively seeking a trade having refused to sign his franchise tender with the Texans.

He finally got his wish as Houston sent him to the Seattle Seahawks for what most deem a very meagre return. Seattle, reports say, only had to part with a third-round pick, linebacker Jacob Martin and pass rusher Barkevious Mingo to land Clowney.

For Seattle the deal is a significant coup and gives them a replacement for Frank Clark, who they traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in April.

Though they parted with one of their best defensive players, the Texans filled a huge need on the offensive line by trading for Tunsil.

NFL Network reported the Texans agreed to send two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for left tackle Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

The deal is a clear sign the Dolphins are rebuilding, with a host of premier quarterback prospects set to be available in the 2020 draft.

Houston also announced trades to acquire running back Carlos Hyde from the Chiefs and cornerback Keion Crossen from the New England Patriots.

