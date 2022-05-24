TG4 confirm five-year sponsorship extension of ladies football championship

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the All-Ireland ladies football inter-county championships, with the new deal set to last until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

TG4 have been title sponsors of the All-Ireland ladies football championships since 2001. It is the second major sponsorship renewal for the LGFA this year after Lidl committed to a further four years of National League sponsorship.

TG4 has committed to screening 13 live fixtures during the 2022 All-Ireland Championships, beginning on Saturday, June 11, with a double-header from the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

🚨 NUACHT / NEWS🚨@TG4TV announce a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the @LadiesFootball Championships.



Síneadh 5 bliana fógartha ag TG4 leis an urraíocht ar Chraobh TG4 i bpeil na mban.#ProperFan pic.twitter.com/k4RrxeiUsJ — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 24, 2022

The summer schedule will run until TG4 All-Ireland finals on Sunday, July 31, when the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals will be screened live.

The Junior Final will get underway at 11.45am, the Intermediate decider will commence at 1.45pm, and the Senior Final will throw-in at 4pm.

TG4 will also provide live coverage of an eagerly-anticipated TG4 Leinster Senior final between Dublin and Meath from Croke Park next Saturday (throw-in time 2.30pm).

“In 2000, both Ladies Football and the Irish language were matters deemed to be of very marginal concern in Ireland,” said TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont.

“By standing together as partners for over twenty years, LGFA and TG4 have managed to attain remarkable national success and status, bringing change to those societal views.

“However, much work remains to be done and I believe that this five-year deal between TG4 and LGFA gives a very clear signal of our joint intent to redouble our efforts to achieve a better parity.

“For TG4 to fully achieve that parity, we need Government to address the TG4 Post-Covid funding strategy which aims to see TG4 moving from the margins of the public service media ecosystem to a place which better reflects the importance of the Irish language in today’s society in Ireland.”

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, said that the partners will work closely together in 2024 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the LGFA.

“We are thrilled to announce the extension of our remarkable partnership with TG4 – and for an additional five years.

“TG4 have been with us since 2001, when they provided live coverage of our Senior All-Ireland Final for the very first time, when Laois got the better of Mayo in a memorable game.

“Since then, TG4’s commitment and dedication to Ladies Gaelic Football has helped the sport to prosper to unprecedented levels.

“We have had record attendances at our TG4 All-Ireland Finals and record viewing figures in recent times – and we very much hope that trend will continue as we look ahead to the next five seasons alongside TG4.”

TG4’s live schedule:

Saturday May 28: TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Final, 2.30pm, Croke Park

Saturday June 11: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 1 – Waterford v Donegal & Cork/Kerry v Galway – 5pm and 7.15pm

Sunday June 19: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 2 – Cavan v Mayo & Armagh v Dublin/Meath – 1.45pm and 3.45pm

Saturday June 25: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 3 – Cork/Kerry v Waterford & Mayo v Dublin/Meath – 5pm and 7.15pm

Saturday July 9: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Quarter-Finals – 5pm and 7.15pm

Saturday July 16: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Finals – 4pm and 6pm, Croke Park

Sunday July 31: TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals – 11.45am, 1.45pm, 4pm, Croke Park