TG4 will be showing 10 classic GAA games in March and April

TG4's All-Ireland Gold will surely keep fans entertained in the coming weeks.

TG4 HAVE UNVEILED a list of classic GAA games as part of their All-Ireland Gold series, which they will be showing in the coming weeks.

The Irish language station will also be airing some of the best games from the 2019 season as part of their schedule.

With no live matches to look forward to, taking a look back at some iconic hurling and football games will certainly please GAA fans who are missing the action.

TG4 aired some vintage matches last weekend and will continue the trip down memory lane with another batch of exciting games for the rest of March and April.

The 2014 drawn All-Ireland final between Tipperary and Kilkenny will be on our screens this weekend, followed by the 1980 hurling decider between Limerick and Galway on Sunday 29 March.

Football fans can look forward to a re-run of the thrilling encounter between Dublin and Kerry in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final on 5 April, as well as the 2012 All-Ireland final between Donegal and Mayo on 12 April.

The 2019 games that are on the schedule include the two All-Ireland hurling semi-finals where Kilkenny endged out Limerick while Tipperary got the better of Wexford.

All-Ireland Gold coming up on TG4

Sunday 22 March

14.45 - 2014 All-Ireland SHC Final: Kilkenny v Tipperary

Sunday 29 March

13.50 – 1980 All Ireland SHC Final: Limerick v Galway

Sunday 5 April

14.00 – 1990 All-Ireland SHC Final: Cork and Galway

15.25 – 2013 All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final: Dublin and Kerry

Monday 6 April

20.00 Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Tipperary v Wexford

Sunday 12 April – Easter Sunday All Ireland Gold

14.00 – 2004 Hurling Munster Final : Waterford v Cork

15.25 – 2012 All Ireland SFC Final: Donegal v Mayo

Monday 13 April – Easter Monday

19.45 Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Kilkenny v Limerick

Sunday 19 April All Ireland Gold

14.00 – 1995 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Clare and Galway

15.35 – 2014 All-Ireland SFC Final: Kerry v Donegal

Monday 20 April

20.00 Cluichí na Bliana: 2019 Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final: Cork v Galway

Sunday 26 April All-Ireland Gold

14.00 – 2017 All-Ireland SHC Final: Galway v Waterford

15.35 – 1994 Ulster SFC Round 1 Derry v Down

Monday 27 April

20.00 Cluichí na Bliana – BGÉ All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final: Tipperary v Cork

