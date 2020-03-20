This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TG4 will be showing 10 classic GAA games in March and April

The Irish language station is showing some absolute crackers in the coming weeks.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 20 Mar 2020, 12:30 PM
TG4's All-Ireland Gold will surely keep fans entertained in the coming weeks.
TG4 HAVE UNVEILED a list of classic GAA games as part of their All-Ireland Gold series, which they will be showing in the coming weeks.

The Irish language station will also be airing some of the best games from the 2019 season as part of their schedule.

With no live matches to look forward to, taking a look back at some iconic hurling and football games will certainly please GAA fans who are missing the action.

TG4 aired some vintage matches last weekend and will continue the trip down memory lane with another batch of exciting games for the rest of March and April.

The 2014 drawn All-Ireland final between Tipperary and Kilkenny will be on our screens this weekend, followed by the 1980 hurling decider between Limerick and Galway on Sunday 29 March.

Football fans can look forward to a re-run of the thrilling encounter between Dublin and Kerry in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final on 5 April, as well as the 2012 All-Ireland final between Donegal and Mayo on 12 April.

The 2019 games that are on the schedule include the two All-Ireland hurling semi-finals where Kilkenny endged out Limerick while Tipperary got the better of Wexford.

All-Ireland Gold coming up on TG4

Sunday 22 March
14.45 -  2014 All-Ireland SHC Final: Kilkenny v Tipperary

Sunday 29 March
13.50 – 1980 All Ireland SHC Final: Limerick v Galway

Sunday 5 April 
14.00 – 1990 All-Ireland SHC Final: Cork and Galway
15.25 – 2013 All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final: Dublin and Kerry

Monday 6 April
20.00 Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Tipperary v Wexford

Sunday 12 April – Easter Sunday All Ireland Gold
14.00 – 2004 Hurling Munster Final : Waterford v Cork 
15.25 – 2012 All Ireland SFC Final: Donegal v Mayo 

Monday 13 April – Easter Monday
19.45 Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Kilkenny v Limerick

Sunday 19 April All Ireland Gold
14.00 – 1995 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Clare and Galway
15.35 – 2014 All-Ireland SFC Final: Kerry v Donegal 

Monday 20 April
20.00 Cluichí na Bliana: 2019 Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final: Cork v Galway 

Sunday 26 April All-Ireland Gold
14.00 – 2017 All-Ireland SHC Final: Galway v Waterford 
15.35 – 1994 Ulster SFC Round 1 Derry v Down

Monday 27 April
20.00 Cluichí na Bliana – BGÉ All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final: Tipperary v Cork

