Ireland's classic World Cup matches to be shown on TG4

Starting with Italia ’90 1 May, the channel will be broadcasting games from the biggest stage of international football.

By Ben Blake Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,145 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5081847
Ray Houghton and Paul Gascoigne square up at Italia '90, with Chris Morris watching on.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

TG4 WILL BE screening classic World Cup matches from the beginning of next month. 

Ireland’s debut on the biggest stage of international football — against England at Italia ’90 — is the first game to be shown on 1 May, and there will be chances to look back at some memorable encounters each Friday evening throughout the summer months.  

Other games to feature are the two World Cup meetings between Jack’s Army and Italy (in 1990 and 1994), as well as Argentina’s famous quarter-final win over England in 1986 and the final from the same year, between La Albiceleste — led by Diego Maradona — and West Germany. 

More matches will be confirmed in June. 

Schedule 

Friday, 1 May at 7.30pm – Republic of Ireland v England, 1990 Fifa World Cup, group stage. Venue: Stadio Sant’Elia, Cagliari

Friday, 8 May at 7.30pm​ – Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 1990 Fifa World Cup, group stage. Venue: Stadio La Favorita, Palermo

Friday, 15 May at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v Romania, 1990 Fifa World Cup, second round. Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Friday, 22 May at 7.30pm – Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1990 Fifa World Cup quarter-final. Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Friday, 29 May at 7.30pm – Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, 1993 Fifa World Cup qualifying round. Venue: Lansdowne Road

Friday, 5 June at 7.30pm – Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1994 Fifa World Cup, group stage. Venue: Giants Stadium, New Jersey

Friday, 12 June at 7.30pm – Northern Ireland v Spain, 1982 Fifa World Cup, group stage. Venue: Estadio Luis Casanova, Valencia

Friday, 19 June at 7.30pm – Argentina v England, 1986 Fifa World Cup quarter final. Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Friday, 26 June at 7.30pm – Argentina v West Germany, 1986 Fifa World Cup final.  Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

