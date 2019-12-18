52 games to be shown next spring as part of TG4's 2020 GAA coverage

TG4 WILL KICKSTART their GAA coverage for 2020 with 52 games to be shown across a three-month period from January to April.
The broadcaster announced their GAA schedule today with the New Year set to commence with the All-Ireland football club semi-finals double-header on Saturday 4 January. The corresponding hurling clashes take place on Sunday 5 January.
That weekend will start their coverage with the 52 games to broadcast on the station or streamed on their YouTube channel.
TG4 will broadcast 30 matches from the Allianz football and hurling leagues, starting with the hurling tie of Waterford against Cork which will be live on 26 January.
The league finals will be covered along with the deciders in the All-Ireland club championships, Sigerson Cup, Fitzgibbon Cup and second-level competitions.
Their weekly highlights show, GAA 2020, will return to a Monday evening slot from 6 January.
The schedule in full is:
Saturday 4 January
AIB All-Ireland club senior football semi-finals
Corofin v Nemo Rangers
Ballyboden St. Endas v Kilcoo – Live from 1pm
Sunday 5 January
AIB Club Championships – Senior hurling semi-finals
Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil
Borris-Ileigh v St. Thomas – Live from 1.30pm
Junior hurling semi-final
Mícheál Breathnach v Russell Rovers – Live on YouTube Spórt TG4 from 1.25pm
Saturday 18 January
AIB Club Championships – All Ireland junior & intermediate hurling finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Dr McKenna Cup Final – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Sunday 19 January
AIB Club Championships – All-Ireland senior football & hurling finals – Live from Croke Park
Saturday 25 January
AIB Club Championships – All-Ireland junior & intermediate football finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Sunday 26 January
Allianz Leagues
Live:: Waterford v Cork (Hurling)
Deferred: Kilkenny v Dublin (Hurling) – Live on TG4 from 1.30pm
Wednesday 29 January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Saturday 1 February
All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4 from the INEC Killarney
Sunday 2 February
Allianz Leagues
Live: Limerick v Galway (Hurling)
Deferred 1: Wexford v Clare (Hurling)
Deferred 2: Meath v Donegal (Football) – Live on TG4 from 1.30pm
Sunday 9 February
Allianz Leagues
Live/Deferred: Meath v Mayo (Football)
Live/Deferred: Donegal v Galway (Football)
Live/Deferred: Tyrone v Kerry (Football)
*Live pick depending on outcomes of Rounds 1 & 2. Live on TG4 from 1.30pm
Wednesday 12 February
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final – Live on YouTube SportTG4
Friday 14 February
GAA Presidents Awards – Live from Croke Park at 7.30pm
Sunday 16 February
Live & Deferred x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling Round 3
Live on TG4 from 1.30pm
Sunday 23 February
Live & Deferred x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 4
Live on TG4 from 1.30pm
Sunday 1 March
Live & Deferred x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 5
Live on TG4 from 1.30pm
Wednesday 4 March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Munster Final, Live on TG4
Friday 6 March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Leinster Final, Live on TG4
7–8 March
Live – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Quarter Finals x2, Live on TG4
Saturday 14 March
Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final
14-15 March
Live – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Semi Finals & Football Round 6
Live on TG4
Tuesday 17 March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All Ireland semi-finals
Live on TG4
Sunday 22 March
Live – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Final & Football Round 7
Live on TG4
28-29 March
Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All-Ireland final – Live on TG4
Saturday 28 March
Live – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 3&4 – Live on TG4
Post Primary Hurling Finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
Sunday 29 March
Live – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 1&2 – Live on TG4
Saturday 4 April
Post-Primary Football Finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4
