52 games to be shown next spring as part of TG4's 2020 GAA coverage

30 games in the Allianz leagues will be shown by TG4 next year.

TG4 WILL KICKSTART their GAA coverage for 2020 with 52 games to be shown across a three-month period from January to April.

The broadcaster announced their GAA schedule today with the New Year set to commence with the All-Ireland football club semi-finals double-header on Saturday 4 January. The corresponding hurling clashes take place on Sunday 5 January.

That weekend will start their coverage with the 52 games to broadcast on the station or streamed on their YouTube channel.

TG4 will broadcast 30 matches from the Allianz football and hurling leagues, starting with the hurling tie of Waterford against Cork which will be live on 26 January.

The league finals will be covered along with the deciders in the All-Ireland club championships, Sigerson Cup, Fitzgibbon Cup and second-level competitions.

Their weekly highlights show, GAA 2020, will return to a Monday evening slot from 6 January.

The schedule in full is:

Saturday 4 January

AIB All-Ireland club senior football semi-finals

Corofin v Nemo Rangers

Ballyboden St. Endas v Kilcoo – Live from 1pm

Sunday 5 January

AIB Club Championships – Senior hurling semi-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil

Borris-Ileigh v St. Thomas – Live from 1.30pm

Junior hurling semi-final

Mícheál Breathnach v Russell Rovers – Live on YouTube Spórt TG4 from 1.25pm

Saturday 18 January

AIB Club Championships – All Ireland junior & intermediate hurling finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Dr McKenna Cup Final – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Sunday 19 January

AIB Club Championships – All-Ireland senior football & hurling finals – Live from Croke Park

Saturday 25 January

AIB Club Championships – All-Ireland junior & intermediate football finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Sunday 26 January

Allianz Leagues

Live:: Waterford v Cork (Hurling)

Deferred: Kilkenny v Dublin (Hurling) – Live on TG4 from 1.30pm

Wednesday 29 January

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Saturday 1 February

All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4 from the INEC Killarney

Sunday 2 February

Allianz Leagues

Live: Limerick v Galway (Hurling)

Deferred 1: Wexford v Clare (Hurling)

Deferred 2: Meath v Donegal (Football) – Live on TG4 from 1.30pm

Sunday 9 February

Allianz Leagues

Live/Deferred: Meath v Mayo (Football)

Live/Deferred: Donegal v Galway (Football)

Live/Deferred: Tyrone v Kerry (Football)

*Live pick depending on outcomes of Rounds 1 & 2. Live on TG4 from 1.30pm

Wednesday 12 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final – Live on YouTube SportTG4

Friday 14 February

GAA Presidents Awards – Live from Croke Park at 7.30pm

Sunday 16 February

Live & Deferred x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling Round 3

Live on TG4 from 1.30pm

Sunday 23 February

Live & Deferred x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 4

Live on TG4 from 1.30pm

Sunday 1 March

Live & Deferred x3 matches: Allianz Leagues – Hurling & Football Round 5

Live on TG4 from 1.30pm

Wednesday 4 March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Munster Final, Live on TG4

Friday 6 March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – Leinster Final, Live on TG4

7–8 March

Live – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Quarter Finals x2, Live on TG4

Saturday 14 March

Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final

14-15 March

Live – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Semi Finals & Football Round 6

Live on TG4

Tuesday 17 March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All Ireland semi-finals

Live on TG4

Sunday 22 March

Live – Allianz Leagues – Hurling Final & Football Round 7

Live on TG4

28-29 March

Eirgrid U20 Football Championship – All-Ireland final – Live on TG4

Saturday 28 March

Live – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 3&4 – Live on TG4

Post Primary Hurling Finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

Sunday 29 March

Live – Allianz Leagues – Football Finals Division 1&2 – Live on TG4

Saturday 4 April

Post-Primary Football Finals – Live on YouTube SpórtTG4

