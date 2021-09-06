Dublin and Limerick stars in live TV GAA action on Sunday as 2021 club coverage ramps up

Brian Fenton and Cian Lynch in club action this weekend.

DUBLIN FOOTBALL AND Limerick hurling are in the spotlight next Sunday as live TV GAA club coverage begins for the 2021 season.

TG4 are live from Parnell Park and the LIT Gaelic Grounds as the club season continues to kick into gear.

The first game of the double-header is in the Dublin senior football championship, as the opening group matches take place this weekend, with Ballyboden St-Enda’s facing Raheny at 1.30pm.

Ballyboden were defeated finalists last year while they were title winners in Dublin and Leinster in 2019.

The Basquel brothers, Colm and Ryan, and Robbie McDaid are the Ballyboden contingent in the Dublin senior ranks this year while Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Seán MacMahon are the county trio in the Raheny camp.

The second televised game on Sunday is in the Limerick senior hurling championship with Ahane facing Patrickswell at 4.45pm.

Patrickswell lost by a point yesterday to Doon in the group opener with Ahane the other side involved in the three-team group.

Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane are the stars spearheading the charge for Patrickswell while their Limerick All-Ireland winning team-mates Dan and Tom Morrissey are involved with Ahane.

There’s plenty inter-county action at the weekend with RTÉ 2 showing the All-Ireland senior final between Mayo and Tyrone at 5pm on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, there’s live coverage on RTÉ of the camogie finals – Armagh v Wexford (12pm), Antrim v Kilkenny (2pm) and Cork v Galway (4.15pm) – from Croke Park.

